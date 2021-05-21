Tesla with Off-Road Assist proves at home in Moab, and it’s not even the Cybertruck

If you had asked us ten years ago where the Hummer brand would be today, we would probably have laughed in your face for even suggesting that such an archaic brand could return to relevance in the modern age. We would have had to eat our words though, as the GMC Hummer is proving to be quite the sales success already. Along with the SUV version, the GMC pickup is changing perceptions about the Hummer name, and thanks to a video released earlier this year, it'll be quite capable in the snow too. Now, GMC says that it will be brilliant on rocky trails as well.