newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Parents warned against leaving children in unattended hot vehicles

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 1 day ago

RICHMOND,Va. — In 2020, 24 children in the United States died as a result of being left in an unattended hot vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

As temperatures begin to climb, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging parents and caregivers to never leave children unattended in a vehicle – even for a minute – no matter the temperature.

When the outside temperature is 80 degrees, a car can heat up to 100 degrees in just 10 minutes. Parking in the shade and rolling down the car’s windows have little effect on inside temperature, and as time goes by the temperature rises, NHTSA officials said Thursday. Children have died from heatstroke in cars when outside temperatures were as low as 60 degrees.

“As the weather is warming up in the Commonwealth and we are traveling more frequently, we need to establish habits that will help keep our children and pets safe when we get out of our vehicles,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “All hot car deaths are preventable and we - as parents, caregivers, and bystanders - have a responsibility to keep those more vulnerable to heatstroke safe.”

Both children and pets are especially prone to being harmed by heatstroke. Children heat up three-to-five times faster than adults, according to kidsandcars.org. Pets cannot sweat like humans; they can only cool down through panting, according to the Humane Society of the United States, NHTSA officials stated. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage in pets and even death.

A good rule of thumb is to always “look before you lock,” NHTSA officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to check the back seats of their vehicle before locking it and walking away. A helpful reminder may be to keep a stuffed animal or pet’s toy in the back seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when a child or pet is in the back seat.

Additionally, caregivers should be mindful of the dangers of heat when traveling with the elderly. As people age, it becomes more difficult to regulate temperature and the ability to sweat decreases, making the elderly more at risk of heatstroke than younger adults, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
178
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Warming Up#Pets#Accident#Child Safety#Car Parking#Elderly People#Hot Cars#Dmv#Commonwealth#Humane Society#Parents#Children Heat#Heatstroke#Deaths#Nhtsa Officials#Younger Adults#Bystanders#Caregivers#Temperatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

U.K. COVID-19 infections rising in Mercer; local death reported

BLUEFIELD — Health officials are continuing to see a steady uptick in United Kingdom COVID-19 variant cases in Mercer County. As of Friday, there were 34 confirmed U.K. variant cases in Mercer County, which is up from 29 U.K. variant cases on Thursday. The U.K. variant is more contagious than the regular strain of COVID-19, but the COVID-19 vaccine is still largely effective against it.
Richmond, VANBC12

Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the recently lifted mask mandate in Virginia, many businesses are trying to navigate these new measures, including what to do about vaccination cards as the pandemic continues. [ Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28 ]. Some people have asked...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.