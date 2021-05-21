newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Rivals, Recruiting Battles, and MSU Basketball

By Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 1 day ago

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

There was much concern over Juwan Howard and Tom Izzo having to battle for recruits in the state of Michigan, but so far, it appears Howard is going after five-star guys from all over the country while Izzo is sticking with his bread and butter of four-star recruits mostly in the Midwest. Is this still a small sample size or a reasonable expectation for the future? Tyler Hoguet

That is the future. Tom Izzo isn't going to change anything because of Michigan.

Izzo has a long resume of success doing things that way. If they go head-to-head on kids in a 500-mile radius of East Lansing, that will be the battle. I think it is great that they both focus differently. It makes the battles on the court even more intense.

Izzo said the day the NCAA allows for transfers without sitting out a year would be the day he retires. Obviously, that didn't happen. If Tom Izzo were to make good on his promise and retire today (obviously won't happen, but hypothetical), who would replace him?

Tyler Hoguet

That is a great question.

If anyone other than Tom Izzo decides who the next head coach is, it will be a disaster. I will not betray my friendship with Tom. Let me clarify that what I am about to say is MY OPINION, and I AM NOT speaking for Tom. I would think that regardless of what is said publicly, who he would pick would not follow the conventional wisdom of some of those who are already jockeying to be influential on the next coach. The leadership of Michigan State Athletics needs to let Izzo make the call when that day comes.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
23
Followers
167
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Juwan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Msu Basketball#Howard Twitter#Recruiting Battles#Sports Illustrated#Spartan Nation#Michigan State Athletics#Michigan State Sports#Four Star Recruits#Five Star Guys#Head To Head#Success#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Things#News#Today#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Michigan StateMLive.com

Offseason evaluation: High expectations proved hard to fulfill for Michigan State’s Joey Hauser

EAST LANSING – For the first month of the season, the Joey Hauser experiment was everything Michigan State fans hoped it would be. The transfer was Michigan State’s leading scorer and rebounder and a knockdown 3-point shooter. He had shown an ability to take over games and seemed to have taken the next step in his development since a strong freshman season with Marquette.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball: Video coordinator Drew Denisco lands coaching job at EMU

Tom Izzo has another important opening to fill on Michigan State basketball’s staff. Video coordinator Drew Denisco left the Spartans on Tuesday to join Stan Heath as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan. Denisco spent six seasons at MSU as a key analyst of game film of the Spartans and their opponents, helping Izzo and his assistants prepare for upcoming games.
East Lansing, MIPosted by
SpartanNation

Kudo: Tom Izzo Has to Bounce Back

East Lansing, Mich. – While the college basketball season just concluded a couple months ago, one thing is pretty certain for the Spartan basketball program. Head coach Tom Izzo has some bouncing back to do. The team had a record of 15-13 last season, one of the rocky records for...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky basketball boasts four top-40 transfers in Jeff Goodman’s updated rankings

Kentucky has four of the top 40 transfer prospects signed on for next season, including three of the top 20. In Jeff Goodman’s ranking of the top 101 basketball transfers entering the 2021-22 season, Davidson transfer Kellan Grady led UK signees at No. 15 overall, followed by Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler at No. 16 overall and West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe at No. 18 overall. Former Iowa sharpshooter CJ Fredrick rounded out the future Wildcats at No. 40 overall.
College Sportslacrossebucket.com

Previewing The 2021 NCAA Quarterfinals

(Photo Courtesy of Georgetown Athletics) Eight teams enter the weekend, but once the sun sets on Sunday night only four will be left standing. It’s time for the quarterfinals and a ticket to Hartford (Conn.) to be part of lacrosse’s greatest stage is on the line. And of the four...
Montana State406mtsports.com

Missoula Loyola's Will Burns signs with MSU-Northern for basketball

Missoula Loyola senior Will Burns is continuing the family tradition of playing men's college basketball. Burns signed with Montana State University-Northern to play for coach Shawn Huse starting next year. His father played at Northern Arizona, and his brother is currently playing at NAU. "I am very excited to have...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

MSU Football: Three Additional Spartans Enter Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – Make that six Michigan State football players looking for a new school just days after the Spartan's spring game. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, redshirt senior DeAri Todd, and redshirt freshman long snapper Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal, confirmed by a program spokesperson Monday afternoon.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Lands former Tennessee LB Quavaris Crouch

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football landed a significant verbal commitment from former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker fills a position of need as the Spartans continue to add players through the transfer portal. Crouch started all 10 games for the Volunteers during his...