A new gameplay reveal for Total War: Warhammer III is coming next week–but you can see some of the new footage right now. Total War: Warhammer III is one of the most hotly anticipated releases from veteran developer Creative Assembly in a while. Moreso than even the excellent Three Kingdoms and the Rome remaster, Total War: Warhammer III is making a splash, so much so that even leaked screenshots that might be from the game are enough to whip players into a frenzy. So you might want to prepare yourself for the thirty-odd seconds of gameplay footage coming to you below.