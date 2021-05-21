In the ballpark, more vax lottos, Austin City Limits: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: There will be new rules in place for street drinking in the city’s two entertainment districts when bigger crowds return later this summer. The Montgomery City Council unanimously approved the changes Tuesday, authorizing a new approach that Mayor Steven Reed said is geared toward creating a safer, more pedestrian-friendly environment. “It may not all happen tomorrow or this weekend, but those are some of the measures that we plan to implement going forward,” he said. People are currently allowed to drink from open containers in portions of downtown and in Cloverdale, but only after buying those drinks within those designated areas. Starting Aug. 1, they’ll need to drink from a standard cup provided by restaurants and bars, described in the ordinance as “an apple green disposable cup of any size.” They’ll also need to carry a receipt, part of an effort to stop people from bringing their own alcohol to the districts. City leaders said the details could still change before it goes into effect. “This is a work in progress as we deal (with) coming out of COVID,” Reed said. But he said the city wants to roll out improvements along the way and mentioned the possibility of big crowds by Independence Day. “That’s the hope, and we certainly want to be prepared for that,” Reed said.