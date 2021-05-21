newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

In the ballpark, more vax lottos, Austin City Limits: News from around our 50 states

By From USA TODAY Network, wire reports
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery: There will be new rules in place for street drinking in the city’s two entertainment districts when bigger crowds return later this summer. The Montgomery City Council unanimously approved the changes Tuesday, authorizing a new approach that Mayor Steven Reed said is geared toward creating a safer, more pedestrian-friendly environment. “It may not all happen tomorrow or this weekend, but those are some of the measures that we plan to implement going forward,” he said. People are currently allowed to drink from open containers in portions of downtown and in Cloverdale, but only after buying those drinks within those designated areas. Starting Aug. 1, they’ll need to drink from a standard cup provided by restaurants and bars, described in the ordinance as “an apple green disposable cup of any size.” They’ll also need to carry a receipt, part of an effort to stop people from bringing their own alcohol to the districts. City leaders said the details could still change before it goes into effect. “This is a work in progress as we deal (with) coming out of COVID,” Reed said. But he said the city wants to roll out improvements along the way and mentioned the possibility of big crowds by Independence Day. “That’s the hope, and we certainly want to be prepared for that,” Reed said.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#Health And Safety#Unemployment Compensation#Water Restrictions#Metro Areas#Music City#Alaska Start#Norwegian Cruise Line#The Last Frontier#The U S Senate#Canadian#Cdc#News Source#Republican#Legislature#State Senate#Miami Marlins#Rwjbarnabas Health#Bliss#Casper Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
newsnationnow.com

Texas and Indiana become latest states to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

(NewsNation Now) — The governors of Texas and Indiana announced Monday they will withdraw from federal pandemic-related unemployment compensation. Texas will end the additional unemployment insurance June 26, 2021, while Indiana’s phase out will start June 19. Both governors cited the difficulty some employers are facing in hiring workers as...
Indiana Statesheltonherald.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....