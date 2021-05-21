Teenage Brain-Tumour Survivor To Present Manchester City With Premier League Trophy
A 15-year-old brain-tumour survivor, Jake Tindale, and the son of a Manchester City legend will present the team with the Premier League title on Sunday. Captain Fernandinho and departing star striker Sergio Aguero will receive the trophy from Dr Jon Bell, son of club great Colin Bell who died in January, and Manchester City supporter Tindale on the pitch at the Etihad after the match against Everton.www.sportbible.com