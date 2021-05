Jenson Button has waded into the explosive territory by claiming that in his book Lewis Hamilton is the most complete driver in Formula 1 and Max Verstappen the most talented. Early signs have been that Hamilton vs Verstappen will happen this year with Red Bull, at last, providing their prodigious star a package that gives him his best crack at securing his first title and denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth. Right now he is tied with Michael Schumacher on seven F1 world titles.