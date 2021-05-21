What is the Americans with Disabilities Act and why you should care?
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) came into law back in 1990. It is all about prohibiting the discrimination against individuals that have disabilities in all areas of life. This includes the likes of jobs, schools, transportation and across all open areas to the public in general. The entire purpose of this law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the exact same rights and opportunities as everyone else in life. This is similar to what is provided to individuals on the basis of race, colour, sex, national origin, age and religion.fingerlakes1.com