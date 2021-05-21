Springer Realty Group Names Stu Schulman as President

Edward B. Pitoniak is the Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties Inc. and a member of the company’s board of directors. Previously, he served as Vice Chairman of Realterm, a private equity real estate manager, and as an independent director on the board of directors of Ritchie Brothers (NYSE: RBA). In April 2014, Mr. Pitoniak became Managing Director of InnVest, a publicly listed REIT, responsible for recapitalizing the REIT and transitioning its management function from an external, third-party management model to an internal management model; he then served as Chairman from June 2015 to August 2016, when the REIT was sold and taken private. He also served as a director of Regal Lifestyle Communities (TSE:RLC), a Canadian seniors housing real estate owner and operator, from 2012 until its sale in 2015. Mr. Pitoniak retired in 2009 from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of bcIMC Hospitality Group, a hotel property and brand ownership entity — formerly a public income trust called Canadian Hotel Income Properties Real Estate Investment Trust — where he was employed from 2004 to 2009. As Chief Executive Officer of CHIP, he led the company to four consecutive years of total return leadership among Canadian hotel REITs, and then to a sale in 2007. Mr. Pitoniak was also a member of CHIP’s Board of Trustees before it went private. Prior to joining CHIP, Mr. Pitoniak was a Senior Vice President at Intrawest Corporation, a ski and golf resort operator and developer, for nearly eight years. Before Intrawest Corporation, Mr. Pitoniak spent nine years with Times Mirror Magazines, where he served as Editor in Chief and Associate Publisher with Ski Magazine. Mr. Pitoniak has a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College. Profile.