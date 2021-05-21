newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, OH

Go 'Under the Sea' with HHS Drama Club's 'Little Mermaid'

mytownneo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGO ‘UNDER THE SEA’ WITH HHS DRAMA CLUB’S ​THE LITTLE MERMAID. The Hudson High School Drama Club is bringing the story of Disney’s ​"The Little Mermaid​" to life onstage. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of the same name, this family-friendly hit tells the “tail” of Princess Ariel, a red-headed mermaid who longs to trade her life under the sea for one on land. With a beautiful score including “Part of Your World,'' “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” eye-catching costumes and a story that never fails to entertain, ​"The Little Mermaid",​ is guaranteed to be enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

www.mytownneo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under The Sea#The Little Mermaid#Drama#Volunteers#Disney Costumes#Hhs Drama Club#Hudson High School#Flounder#Kent State University#Student Lighting Designer#The Light Board Operator#Costume Mentor#Wardrobe Lead#Set Design#Choreography#Assistant Stage Managers#Hans Christian Andersen#The Little Mermaid#Princess Ariel#Dance Captain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
Related
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Fund established to support Hudson Bandstand Summer Music Fest

Hudson Bandstand, Inc. has established a fund at the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) to build and coordinate donations in ongoing support of the Hudson Bandstand Summer Music Festival. The Summer Music Festival, a Hudson tradition since 1977, offers free live music performances each Sunday, evening in the summer on the...