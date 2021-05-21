Go 'Under the Sea' with HHS Drama Club's 'Little Mermaid'
GO ‘UNDER THE SEA’ WITH HHS DRAMA CLUB’S THE LITTLE MERMAID. The Hudson High School Drama Club is bringing the story of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" to life onstage. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of the same name, this family-friendly hit tells the “tail” of Princess Ariel, a red-headed mermaid who longs to trade her life under the sea for one on land. With a beautiful score including “Part of Your World,'' “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” eye-catching costumes and a story that never fails to entertain, "The Little Mermaid", is guaranteed to be enjoyable for audiences of all ages.www.mytownneo.com