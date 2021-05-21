Go 'Under the Sea' with HHS Drama Club's 'Little Mermaid'

GO ‘UNDER THE SEA’ WITH HHS DRAMA CLUB’S ​THE LITTLE MERMAID. The Hudson High School Drama Club is bringing the story of Disney’s ​"The Little Mermaid​" to life onstage. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of the same name, this family-friendly hit tells the “tail” of Princess Ariel, a red-headed mermaid who longs to trade her life under the sea for one on land. With a beautiful score including “Part of Your World,'' “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” eye-catching costumes and a story that never fails to entertain, ​"The Little Mermaid",​ is guaranteed to be enjoyable for audiences of all ages.