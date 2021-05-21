Courrier: MSU football schedule release brings some optimism

Normally, the release of the Minnesota State football schedule brings an indifferent yawn.

Normally, you look at the 11 games, see how many are at Blakeslee Stadium and how many on the road.

You look for Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls, Augustana and Winona State to see when and where those games will be played.

The others? Well, that usually doesn’t matter much.

But these still aren’t normal times, and seeing Wednesday’s email announcing Minnesota State’s fall football schedule actually brought a sense of joy, even though the season brings six Saturdays climbing the steep steps to the outdated Blakeslee Stadium press box, hoping the wasps are sleeping and the windows aren’t all fogged up.

There is some change in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, with St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston dropping their football programs. Concordia-St. Paul has been moved to the North Division, which does nothing to address the imbalance with the more powerful South Division.

Given that none of these teams will have played in 20 months, some even longer, it’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen in September, October and November.

But let’s take a shot, anyway. With Minnesota State on a 35-game Northern Sun winning streak, it would be foolish to pick against the Mavericks. So we won’t.

The Mavericks will win their home opener against Northern State on Thursday, Sept 2. As tough as the Mavericks are at home on Saturdays, they’re even better on Thursdays, having won the last seven.

There was a day when playing Minnesota Duluth, especially at Duluth, was cause for concern, but the Mavericks have won the last five against the Bulldogs, including a 52-7 beatdown at Blakeslee in 2019.

Bemidji State is one of the Northern Sun teams to have won at Blakeslee in the last 10 seasons. Surely, someone will remind the Mavericks of that 2016 loss.

The Mavericks have never lost to Minot State. Even that hideous bus ride isn’t enough to level that competition.

The homecoming game is Oct. 2 against Concordia-St. Paul. Programs like Minnesota State don’t schedule losable games for homecoming.

The Mavericks have never lost to Wayne State (12-0) and Upper Iowa (14-0), and some of those games against the Peacocks have stayed in the record book for the lopsided margin. Maybe Upper Iowa will be looking for revenge because offensive line coach Chad Henning hired back at Minnesota State staff after only one year with the Peacocks.

Likely, the toughest stretch of the schedule is Oct. 23 against Augustana and Oct. 30 against Sioux Falls, with both games at Blakeslee. Playing both of these teams on grass, with weather possibly being a factor, is a big advantage for Minnesota State.

The Mavericks wrap up the regular season with two road games. Southwest Minnesota State is the fourth road opponent that has never defeated the Mavericks. The finale at Winona State could get dicey because that could be longtime coach Tom Sawyer’s final game.

Of course, all of this could change between now and September. The “transfer” season is about to begin, and we’ll see which programs have been able to stay motivated through this gameless pandemic.

But given the talent that is returning next season, the Mavericks seem to be in a good spot with a little more than three months until the opener.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.