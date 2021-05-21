newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Today in History: May 21

By Tammy Talley
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama. Today is FRIDAY, MAY 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cassavetes
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Lisa Edelstein
Person
Bill Champlin
Person
Clara Barton
Person
Mikel Jollett
Person
Leo Sayer
Person
Rajiv Gandhi
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Amelia Earhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Kentucky Derby#Birthdays#History#Today#Spanish#The American Red Cross#Indian#The Isley Brothers#History#Today#King Henry Vi#London#Paris#England#St Louis Monoplane#Highlight#Actor Carol Potter#Preakness#Singer Leo Sayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
Moviesargonautnews.com

Living Through History

The Braid actors share true stories, from kissing Meghan Markle to 9-11 heartache. From Meghan Markle’s first kiss to a mother’s fears that COVID-related hearing loss will mean she can no longer sing lullabies to her daughter, The Braid’s next salon tells the everyday stories of people living through historic times.
NFLHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 20

On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France. In 1506, explorer Christopher Columbus died in Spain. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in aviation: First Woman Solo Nonstop Transatlantic Flight

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Amelia Earhart began her solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic in 1932, becoming the first woman, and the only person since Charles Lindbergh, to complete such feat. Earhart took off from Harbor Grace, Newfoundland, Canada, and landed 15 hours later near Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in...
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Almanac - Thursday 5/20/21

225 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 8:19 pm. We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. The solar transit was at 1:07 pm. The next low tide at 12:17 pm. and the final high tide at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach...
Religionpsychologytoday.com

The History and Psychology of Labyrinths

The word "Labyrinth" comes from the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur. Ancient labyrinths were enclosed multicursal complexes. Medieval labyrinths were not simply ornamental but represented the spiritual path to God. Today, labyrinths are increasingly found in therapeutic settings as an aid to meditation and mindfulness. The Myth of...
Lawrence County, OHIronton Tribune

Praying for America

As is the tradition, on Thursday, local ministers from the Ironton Area Ministerial Association gathered on the steps of the Lawrence County Courthouse to celebrate the National Day of Prayer and to pray for America as they have for the past five decades. This year, over 50 people attended the...
WorldTelegraph

Search all monuments for slavery links, Church of England tells parishes

The Church of England is this week set to tell every parish and cathedral to review historical items like memorials and monuments for slavery and colonialism links. The country's 12,500 parishes and 42 cathedrals will be told that ignoring items where evidence shows “contested heritage” will no longer be an option, in new CofE guidance to be issued on Tuesday.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Soaring stories for May (adult reads)

‘Project Hail Mary’ By Andy Weir Ryland Grace is the sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission — and if he fails, humanity and the earth itself will perish. Except that right now, he doesn’t know that. He can’t even remember his own name, let alone the nature of his assignment. And with the clock ticking down […]
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Book Club Picks for May 2021

Just as April showers brought the gift of May flowers, we’re bringing you the long-awaited book club picks for this month. Whether you’ve started to feel antsy stuck at home or feeling in need of a change because the path you’re on isn’t the right one for you, these book club picks are sure to keep you Fully Booked.
Politicsaninjusticemag.com

The Most Exhausting Part About America Is The Pretending

Refuting “American Exceptionalism” so that we can build a better tomorrow!. Growing up as a white, middle-class person in the United States, I was taught many false things about my home country. The narrative told to me repeatedly was that America was the greatest country in the world, sometimes referred to as “American Exceptionalism.” Every politician praised us for being the best place on the planet, serving as a beacon of hope and democracy for everyone else.
Lifestylehernandosun.com

Around America Tour: 1939

We just celebrated Mother’s Day and I've recently gone through my Dad's things. He was a pretty detailed guy. Now I think Mom took some lessons from him. I took some time and picked up a scrapbook of hers. I've seen it before but this time I went over it again slowly and with a new purpose, to really see it!
League City, TXleaguecity.com

The Great Book Club

• Great Books Club 2nd Tuesday, 7-8 PM Zoom Contact London Lawrence at london.lawrence@leaguecitytx.gov to register New members welcome! This club encourages readers to get to know those famous books they may have heard of but never read—at least, not since high school. We read fiction with major cultural significance, either “classics” or books that have won major prizes. Please note: it is not necessary to read the book to be welcome. We often discuss the movie also (if there is one). January 12: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart February 9: Beloved by Toni Morrison March 9: Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison April 13: The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck May 11: Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf.
EntertainmentWRAL

TIMOTHY EGAN: Some statues tell lies. This one tells the truth.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Egan is a New York Times contributing opinion writer who covers the environment, the American West and politics. He is a winner of the National Book Award and author, most recently, of “A Pilgrimage to Eternity.”. The United States is in a muddle over how to tell...
Sciencethevintagenews.com

Almost 400 Year Old Ring From The English Civil War Found Unearthed

In December of 2020, Lee Morgan was walking around with a metal detector near Douglas on the southern shore of the Isle of Man, an island in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland currently a self-governing British Crown dependency. When Morgan’s metal detector went off what was found was an exquisitely fine ring from the time of the English Civil War from 1642 to 1651.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | TIMOTHY EGAN: Honoring a symbol of truth

The United States is in a muddle over how to tell our history, stuck between an aggressive revisionism that would leave few commemorative statues standing, and a stubborn clinging to all the founding myths, no matter how odious or inaccurate. It's shameful that a mob fringe has even come for...
Entertainmenttheeverygirl.com

20 Books by Asian American Authors You Need to Read

Here at The Everygirl, reading is one of our favorite relaxing hobbies to do at home (or really anywhere). It’s the perfect way to wind down after a long workday or spend a lazy weekend morning. When it comes to what we read, we’re always looking to diversify our options and support new voices, so we’re turning to Asian American authors for our next favorite book. Whether you’re looking for an easy read that satisfies your feelings of wanderlust, heartfelt memoirs that shed light on experiences different from your own, on-the-nose science fiction, or anything in between, these books by Asian American authors should be at the top of your list.