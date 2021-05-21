Today in History: May 21

• Great Books Club 2nd Tuesday, 7-8 PM Zoom Contact London Lawrence at london.lawrence@leaguecitytx.gov to register New members welcome! This club encourages readers to get to know those famous books they may have heard of but never read—at least, not since high school. We read fiction with major cultural significance, either “classics” or books that have won major prizes. Please note: it is not necessary to read the book to be welcome. We often discuss the movie also (if there is one). January 12: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart February 9: Beloved by Toni Morrison March 9: Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison April 13: The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck May 11: Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf.