Good Morning: Middletown Library hosting pizza kickoff party
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program with a free pizza party for all patrons on Saturday, June 5. The party, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature a pizza-and-pop lunch and games for all ages. Kids will play games outdoors for small prizes. Older youths and adults will play bingo inside for small prizes. In case of rain, games will be held inside.