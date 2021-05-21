Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $199.88. 944,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.87. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.