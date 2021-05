Dungeons & Dragons seems to be poised to make major changes to one of its iconic creatures, likely in response to their problematic depiction in various novels and other canonical lore. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons released a new website celebrating the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden as part of the brand's summer-long celebration of all things Drizzt. The website contains plenty of detail about Drizzt's origins, but it also notes one major change to D&D canon that relates to the drow culture that Drizzt ultimately abandoned. The website points out that while Drizzt grew up in a "cult of Lolth" (a well-known evil spider goddess tied to drow culture), there are two other entire cultures of drow who have no ties to Lolth whatsoever. These groups are known as the Lorendrow and the Aevendrow, both of whom live in remote cities far from Drizzt's home city of Menzoberranzan.