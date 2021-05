New Castle is not only open for business, but it also has a $3 million check to be used on various projects to improve the look of the city. That was the message at a Friday afternoon South Side news conference in the shadow of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School. The city finally has plans and, more importantly, funds — by way of its $10 million sale of its stormwater sewer system to the New Castle Sanitation Authority — to demolish the blighted 301 Long Ave. building.