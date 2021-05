WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that Bradley International Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways. The newly founded carrier announced its official, national debut with the rollout of a route network across the U.S. At Bradley, it will launch four new, non-stop destinations this summer, including Charleston, S.C. (beginning May 27), and Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh (all beginning July 22).