As much as we write about the EV revolution here at CleanTechnica, you might think the EV revolution is over, but it is just getting started. The first automobiles were crude devices — loud, smelly, and fragile. Today’s cars have the benefit of more than 100 years of development, a process that has made them quieter, more efficient, and reliable. The development process for electric cars and trucks is just getting started and will result in more sophisticated technology that will make those vehicles more efficient, more reliable, and less costly. Here’s news about two developments you should be aware of.