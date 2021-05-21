Worsening Western drought forces states to shore up power grids
Drought is tightening its grip on the West, and that could spell fresh trouble for the region’s power grids. Driving the news: Data released Thursday shows “exceptional drought,” the worst category, now extends across Napa, Sonoma and parts of the East Bay region. All of California is in at least "moderate" drought after an unusually dry winter, despite having entered the wet season without severe short-term drought outside of the northern reaches of the state.www.axios.com