Environment

Worsening Western drought forces states to shore up power grids

By Andrew Freedman
By 
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Drought is tightening its grip on the West, and that could spell fresh trouble for the region’s power grids. Driving the news: Data released Thursday shows “exceptional drought,” the worst category, now extends across Napa, Sonoma and parts of the East Bay region. All of California is in at least "moderate" drought after an unusually dry winter, despite having entered the wet season without severe short-term drought outside of the northern reaches of the state.

