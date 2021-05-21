newsbreak-logo
English COVID-19 prevalence rises after five weeks of falls

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
People queue outside a vaccination centre against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Science Museum in London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has risen after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,110 people had COVID-19 in the week ending May 15, compared to 1 in 1,340 a week earlier. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

