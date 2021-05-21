newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Flo Rida helps tiny San Marino into song contest big time

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Flo Rida joined Italian singer Senhit at the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest. Their performance propelled San Marino, one of the world's smallest countries, into the finals of one of the biggest music festivals on the planet.

www.nbcnews.com
NBC News

NBC News

158K+
Followers
22K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Marino#Music Festivals#World Music#Tiny Music#Rapper Flo Rida#Song#Italian Singer#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Rostam Shares All-Star Music Video for 'From the Back of a Cab'

Rostam has released the new single “From the Back of a Cab,” along with a music video that features several of the musician/producer’s past collaborators. Haim, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Nick Robinson all make appearances in the clip, riding in the back of the namesake cab. Rostam and Jason Lester co-directed the video, which was produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake.
Worldcompletemusicupdate.com

Flo Rida arrives in Rotterdam to join San Marino’s Eurovision performance

Flo Rida has confirmed that he will perform with San Marino’s Eurovision entrant Senhit at this Thursday’s semi-final of the big Song Contest. The US rapper appears on the recorded version of the song – ‘Adrenalina’ – but it had been unclear if he would travel to the Netherlands for the show until his arrival in Rotterdam yesterday.
Moore, OKkosu.org

Watch The First Entry To The 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

The Tiny Desk Contest — our annual search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert — opened for entries yesterday. While there's no official advantage to entering early (this year's Contest closes June 7), we admire the eager and punctual artists who enter right away. Our very first entry comes from Minneapolis-based artist Kahlen., aka songwriter Kat Noble Moore, who wasted no time; they submitted their entry just three minutes after the Contest opened.
Celebritieswiwibloggs.com

“It’s a surprise, you will have to wait and see” – San Marino’s Senhit does not confirm, nor deny, Flo Rida participation

San Marino’s Eurovision 2021 representative Senhit served proper fashion, energy and her very own “Adrenalina” at her first rehearsal on Monday. Although she nailed her first run-throughs, a certain superstar collaborator Flo Rida was not present. In an interview with our William live from Rotterdam, Senhit dropped some mystery for...
Worlduncrazed.com

Flo Rida To Appear On Eurovision For San Marino

Flo Rida will make an appearance in Rotterdam at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest for San Marino. Famous for hit tracks like Low, Good Feeling, Wild Ones and Whistle – the rapper will be featuring on Thursday alongside singer Senhit, representing San Marino with her song, Adrenalina. Flo Rida’s involvement...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Super Junior's Yesung performs in 'Beautiful Night' live video

May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yesung is back with a new video. The 36-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a live music video Thursday for the song "Beautiful Night." The video shows Yesung performing on a set with retro-style furniture. The singer...
MusicUniversity of Denver Clarion

Pop artist Gina Brooklyn uplifts fans with her music

At a time when the world has been plagued with negativity, 20-year-old artist Gina Brooklyn is spreading love and hopefulness with her music. Brooklyn is from a small town in Ohio, where she was surrounded by music from a young age. Being raised in a musical household inspired Brooklyn to begin practicing music and provided her with artists such as her parents who she could look up to.
Musicq957.com

Ritt Momney to headline Lucky Brand’s ‘Less Noise, More Music’ concert to help independent music venues

Girl, put your records on — and then slip on some Lucky Brand jeans, too. Ritt Momney will headline Less Noise, More Music, a May 22 virtual concert event sponsored by Lucky Brand. It’ll promote the #SaveOurStages movement, which was started by NIVA — the National Independent Venue Association — to help those clubs and theaters that have been forced to close due to the pandemic.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Katy Perry Goes Back In Time (With Pikachu) In Music Video For 'Electric'

Katy Perry revisits her pre-fame years in the music video for her new song, "Electric," a track that will appear on Pokémon 25: The Album. Perry is one of 11 artists to appear on Pokemon's 25th-anniversary compilation, which will drop this fall via Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records. "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,” Perry said in a statement. "The song’s themes — resilience, igniting your inner light — have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.
Musicallkpop.com

Song Min Ho is a futuristic star on the cover of 'Dazed'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has landed on the cover of 'Dazed' magazine's June issue, captivating readers while dressed in 'Louis Vuitton' from head to toe!. For the upcoming June issue, Song Min Ho will be featured in five unique cover versions, where he experiments with a mix of futuristic to retro vibes using neon colors, intricate patterns and prints, etc. Check out the idol's 'Dazed' cover cuts ahead of the full issue's release, below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Anitta Channels Classic Art Deco Style With ‘Girl From Rio’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Brazilian pop star Anitta performed her new single, “Girl From Rio,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, May 4th. The performance was filmed at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, and its Art Deco-inspired design helped give the performance a classic feel as Anitta breezed through the song with the help of a small group of masked-up dancers. “Girl From Rio” finds Anitta reworking the Brazilian bossa nova classic, “The Girl From Ipanema” into a loving ode to her hometown.
Sciencehypefresh.co

Gazi World’s A.Chal Shares Visual to New Song “Tappd’n”

A.Chal is a Peruvian singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer, best known as a member of the popular group, Gazi World. Today, the rising star takes to the streets solo with the release of the new visual to “Tappd’n.” The new song and visual show the Peruvian pop star hasn’t allowed the fame to change him as he takes the time to remember exactly where he came from.
MusicMusic Week

Birdy on the making of her new album Young Heart and the power of livestreams

Having gone on something of an epic journey, singer-songwriter Birdy visited Nashville and Los Angeles ahead of the pandemic to seek inspiration for new music. The fruits of those travels have just been released. Following a livestream show on April 15, she put out her fourth album, Young Heart, last week (April 30), five years after her last LP, Beautiful Lies.