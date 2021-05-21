Flo Rida helps tiny San Marino into song contest big time

Katy Perry revisits her pre-fame years in the music video for her new song, "Electric," a track that will appear on Pokémon 25: The Album. Perry is one of 11 artists to appear on Pokemon's 25th-anniversary compilation, which will drop this fall via Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records. "When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated,” Perry said in a statement. "The song’s themes — resilience, igniting your inner light — have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness.