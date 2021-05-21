newsbreak-logo
Medical Cannabis Firm Backed by Snoop Dogg Begins Trading in London

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, which enjoys backing from rapper Snoop Dogg and tobacco giant Imperial Brands, launched Friday on the London Stock Exchange. The British company, which specializes in pain-alleviating cannabinoid drug development, raised gross proceeds of £16.5 million ($23.4 million) in its initial public offering, with a starting market value of just over £48 million ($69.1 million).

