AMES, Iowa — For years people have talked about baby boomers or millennials, but Lydia Johnson is part of a different group — COVID-19 graduates. Johnson, 19, is one of the many students around the country who graduated from high school in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hers is the class that suddenly saw school shut down a couple of months before high school graduation, and who then saw their freshman year of college become an exercise in mask wearing and online academics.