Looking for a one-shot solution to the COVID-19 vaccine? The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is back in Becker County, after being found safe to use. “It’s not causing blood clots in any general population,” said Becker County Public Health Supervisor Kristin Bausman. Those who receive the J&J vaccine actually have a somewhat smaller chance of getting blood clots than unvaccinated people, she said. “It really was not a relevant thing,” she added.