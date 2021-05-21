THIS IS WHY WE LIVE HERE: Jennie Lallande finds her vocation in getting her hands dirty

This is the quote on the wall of Jennie Lallande’s Facebook page. Jennie Lallande is a person living her right life here in Iberia Parish. “I wasn’t a natural student.” Although Jennie graduated from Louisiana School for Math, Sciences, and the Arts (LSMSA), she didn’t settle into college. After a short time at the University of New Orleans, she went to South Florida and became a stewardess on a yacht. “It’s like a cross between a waitress and housekeeper all at once living on a boat.” She traveled from Nova Scotia and New York City in the summer all the way to Trinidad in the winter. After her time traveling on the yacht, she worked for a yacht manufacturer for 10 years. Jennie may have been living her best life, but she wasn’t living her “right” life.