Franklin County, GA

The Franklin County Health Department will be holding their countywide rabies clinic Saturday, May 22 at various locations

By Andrew Hornick
921wlhr.com
 1 day ago

Veterinarians from all three of the county’s animal hospitals will be out offering the rabies vaccine for dogs and cats for just $5 each. Rabies in wild and domestic animals is a problem all year round, but is particularly prevalent in the warmer months when wild animals such as raccoon, fox, and skunk are more active, according to District II Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer.

921wlhr.com
Franklin County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
County
Franklin County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
