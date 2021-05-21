The Franklin County Health Department will be holding their countywide rabies clinic Saturday, May 22 at various locations
Veterinarians from all three of the county’s animal hospitals will be out offering the rabies vaccine for dogs and cats for just $5 each. Rabies in wild and domestic animals is a problem all year round, but is particularly prevalent in the warmer months when wild animals such as raccoon, fox, and skunk are more active, according to District II Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer.921wlhr.com