The Franklin County Health Department will be holding their countywide rabies clinic Saturday, May 22 at various locations

The Georgia Department of Education is seeking public feedback as it develops its plan for funds received through the American Rescue Plan, the third COVID-19 relief bill. On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law. It is an unprecedented $1.9 trillion package of assistance measures, including $122 billion for the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund. Funds are provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students.