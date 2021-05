The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the lucky franchises in the NFL when it comes to finding talented running backs. With guys like Don Perkins, Calvin Hill, Tony Dorsett, Herschel Walker, Emmitt Smith, and now Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys always seem to have one of the top running backs in the league. The starters have been solid, but in the NFL you also need depth. Right now Tony Pollard has been doing a very good job filling in when Elliott is in need of a breather. If Elliott were to go down for an extended period of time would Pollard and Rico Dowdle be able to carry the load in his absence?