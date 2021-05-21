‘Not every place is going to end up with competitive elections,’ says redistricting chair on Utah Politics podcast
Utah is preparing for the once-every-decade process of redrawing political maps. This week we take a deep dive into redistricting with Rex Facer, the chairman of Utah’s independent redistricting commission. He discusses the considerations and the rules he and the other members of the commission have to consider when they get down to drawing new map proposals later this year.www.sltrib.com