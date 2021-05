Released today, the Canyon Grizl is a new drop-bar gravel bike with clearance for 700 x 50mm tires, lots of mounting points, and features that cater to long days in the saddle. We’ve been testing out the Grizl CF SL 8 build prior to today’s release—equipped with a set of co-branded Apidura bags—to discover what it does best. Find our review here… A few weeks ago, a mystery box from Canyon showed up at my front door and I had only a rough idea of what might be inside. In all seriousness, Canyon provided a geometry chart but nothing else, not even a photo, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. This was my first time riding a Canyon, and I was pretty interested to see how their direct-to-consumer business model worked. Plus, considering the weight of the box, I assumed something exciting was inside.