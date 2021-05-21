newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Video: World Cup Champion Matt Walker Charges Down Fort William

By James Smurthwaite Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, Matt Walker should have been taking to the start gate with the number one plate at his home World Cup and the iconic venue of Fort William. Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans but that didn’t stop Matt from heading to the Highlands to take on one of the toughest tracks in the world on its 20th anniversary. Ride with Matt as he follows in the bike tracks of greatness at the one and only Fort William.

www.pinkbike.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run#Home Video#The Nevis Range#Bike#Film#Greatness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPinkbike.com

Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Racing is back! The best Cross-Country mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Albstadt, Germany for the season opener on one of the most demanding tracks on the XCO world circuit. First order of the business: Friday's XCC or the short track race. It...
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Premier League Champions | World Was Watching

It's the third time in four seasons we've won trophy, a reflection of the consistency we've shown during that period. And the World Was Watching. From Algiers to Zhangye, via Nagpur and New York, fans from across the globe have followed our progress en route to the title. This is...
Golfocolly.com

Eckroat sets tone, U.S wins Walker Cup

Cole Hammer needed to sink one more putt at Seminole Golf Club. Hammer stepped onto the 15th green with a three up lead. Winning the hole would mean a match win for him, and a Walker Cup win for Team USA. He sank a birdie putt to win the hole, and with the match point toward the U.S tally. They captured their second straight Walker Cup win 14-12.
Rugbyrugbypass.com

Wallabies and Rebels star Matt To'omua commits to 2023 World Cup

Melbourne will kick off Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on a positive note with playmaker Matt To’omua committing to the Rebels and the Wallabies through to the 2023 World Cup. The 31-year-old was the Rebels’ best player through Super Rugby AU, which ended in disappointment with the team missing the finals. The...
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Team USA wins the Walker Cup

The United States won their third successive Walker Cup with a 14-12 victory over Great Britain and Ireland at Seminole Golf Club, Florida. After trailing 7-5 overnight, GB&I had pulled within a point after taking the morning foursomes 2½-1½ but came up just short in the afternoon singles. It was...
Golfamateurgolf.com

Fresh off Walker Cup heroics, Cole Hammer rolls into regionals

Like many other student-athletes, University of Texas junior standout and Walker Cup hero Cole Hammer experienced the ebbs and flows of the pandemic year. One aspect that rarely gets a pass in Hammer’s life is golf, and over the years, his extraordinary results have always matched his high-reaching goals. Hammer’s...
Tennistigernet.com

Walker Cup update.

USA heavily favored. Stomach bug hit both teams hard. Rules had to change so that alternates could play this morning. Jon Pak, #4 ranked amateur in the world, FSU Senior, was one of those who couldn't play. Good news is he will play this afternoon. 2-2 after morning round. 8...
SportsPinkbike.com

Video: Remy Metailler Follows Chris Kovarik in Pemberton

Chris Kovarik is the corner master. Always rocks the flat pedals, drifts most of the time but also can be super-efficient. Some of you may remember that time where he put down 14 seconds to second place during his winning run in Fort William, 2002. For this video we rode...
Portland, ORFOX Sports

Women's International Champions Cup pairings announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barcelona and Lyon will meet to open the Women’s International Champions Cup in August, while the host Portland Thorns will play the Houston Dash. The winners of both matches will also meet, with the losers playing in a third-place game at Portland's Providence Park. The tournament,...
Juno Beach, FLchatsports.com

William Mouw steps up in Tyler Strafaci's absence as U.S. takes 7-5 lead at Walker Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. – William Mouw played his first tournament as a kid in gym shorts and high-top basketball shoes. His basketball game had gone long and his dad, Bill, raced his son to the course just in time for his tee time. A 10-year-old Mouw ended up losing in a playoff – to his current Walker Cup teammate Ricky Castillo – proving, even at a young age, that he could handle adversity well.
HockeyMarie Evening News

Mason Cup to be awarded to CCHA playoff champion

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced that the league has secured the rights to the Mason Cup and that the prestigious trophy will now be awarded to the CCHA Playoffs postseason tournament champion annually. With the Mason Cup joining the historic MacNaughton Cup as part of the CCHA family, the...
Sportsharrisondaily.com

US wins Walker Cup, beating GB&I 14-12 at Seminole

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Eckroat and Pierceson Coody got the United States off to a fast start, and Cole Hammer and Stewart Hagestad finished off Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Thorns to host International Champions Cup

May 19 sports update: four-team tourney at Providence Park in August; OSU men's golf qualifies for nationals.Women's International Champions Cup — The Portland Thorns have made no secret about their aim to become the best women's professional soccer club in the world. This August, they will get a unique chance to see how they measure up. That chance will come on home turf. Providence Park will host the third Women's International Champions Cup, a four-team tournament, with semifinals on Aug. 18 and the final and third-place matches on Aug. 21. The Thorns will play the Houston Dash in one semifinal....
Rugbyrugbyworld.com

Greatest Champions Cup Final Tries

The European Champions Cup final is often thought of as a tight and tense affair, filled with penalties, scrums and muddy bodies – but this might well be a misnomer. The year 2020 didn’t bring much joy to the world, but the year’s European climax was a celebration of attacking rugby. Exeter Chiefs defeated Racing 92 by 31-27 in a match dominated by the talents of Jack Nowell, Finn Russell and Simon Zebo.
SportsBBC

County Championship: Darren Stevens smashes 190 to make Glamorgan suffer

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two):. Kent 307: Stevens 190; van der Gugten 4-34, Neser 4-67 Glamorgan 55-2 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Kent (3 pts) by 252 runs with eight wickets standing. An astonishing onslaught from veteran Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens turned the...