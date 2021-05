BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus placebo combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the interim analysis, as recommended by an independent data monitoring committee. In the trial results, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population when compared to chemotherapy alone, as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified with the addition of chemotherapy.