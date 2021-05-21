'Fallout: New Vegas 2' Could Finally Be In Development, Obsidian Hiring For New Game

A new Fallout game may have just been accidentally leaked, or at least that's what some Fallout fans think happened this week. Right now, we know a Fallout TV show is in development at Amazon and Bethesda continues to support Fallout 76, but there's still no word about a proper new Fallout game, which is odd. It's been three years since the release of Fallout 76 and six years since Fallout 4. Between the release of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, seven years passed. In other words, it's about time a mainline Fallout game get announced, or at least that's what the series' history will lead you to believe. However, we know Bethesda Game Studios is working on both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 5, which means it's in no place to release a new Fallout game anytime soon. Despite this, hope remains. Now that Xbox owns Bethesda, it could tap a variety of developers to take over the series, including Obsidian, who has worked on the series in the past with Fallout New Vegas.