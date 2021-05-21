newsbreak-logo
'Fallout: New Vegas 2' Could Finally Be In Development, Obsidian Hiring For New Game

By Mike Diver
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 1 day ago

Obsidian Entertainment has a new, as-yet-unconfirmed open-world game in the works, judging by a new job listing picked up by Reddit. Which means, inevitably, that we're all going to jump the gun and hope that it's something vaguely connected to the studio's outstanding Fallout: New Vegas of 2010. It's only natural. Lean into it.

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

