There is one secret about what I do to boost my own life that only a few know — and now you will too. I love writing affirmations, and I rarely miss writing them in the evening. What does it have to do with gratitude? Well, writing is a potent tool to program our minds with beneficial mindsets. After I finish writing my affirmations, I always write thank you three times at the end of the session to increase the affirmations’ transformative energy. However, we can also use even more gratitude in writing. For example, you may write 10–15 times in a row: “I, your name, am grateful for all the good that happened to me today.” Or “I, your name, am grateful for the kindness of the people I met today.” Adjust your thanks depending on your needs. The benefit of writing grateful sentences is also backed-up by scientific studies — writing thankful sentences increases your happiness.