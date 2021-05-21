newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

3 Ways to Improve Your Body Language on Zoom Calls

By Sarah Stiefvater
purewow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as some offices start opening up again (amazing or dreadful, depending on who you’re talking to), it seems like Zoom meetings—or Google Hangouts, if that’s your vibe—are here to stay. Meaning ensuring your body language is open, professional and sincere—and being able to read someone’s body language—when you’re not in the same physical space continues to be crucial. Think about it: If you’re interviewing for a new job, it’s a lot easier to pick up on subtle visual cues from the interviewer—and adjust your behavior or answers accordingly—if you’re in the same room. Over Zoom, however, there are connectivity issues, kids yelling in the background and a whole host of other things preventing you from connecting on the same level as you would in person. To make the experience a little bit better, here are three tips for improving your Zoom body language, and reading someone’s body language, virtually, according to Andres Lares, Managing Partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute, a global provider of sales, influence and negotiation training and consulting.

www.purewow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Your Fingers#Body Language#Google Hangouts#Apples And Oranges#Visual Cues#Hand Gestures#Facial Expressions#Physical Space#Facetime#Zoom Meetings#Virtual Calls#Open Postures#Mind#Posture#Connectivity Issues#People#Speakers#Rapport#Beautiful Piece#Vibe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
PhotographyPhotofocus

Improve your portrait composition with these six important tips

As with any type of photography, portrait composition is key to great results. It’s what determines the intent, goal and impact of your work. Many of the composition rules work well for portrait photography. However, if you’re just starting out, you might want to master a handful of basic techniques first so you don’t get overwhelmed.
HealthWREG

Zoom fatigue and how it impacts your eyes

Many of us are using Zoom, Skype and Facetime to communicate during the pandemic, but all that screen-time could have a major impact on your eyes. Dr. Shiva Bohn with the Hamilton Eye Institute talks about that on Live at 9.
Posted by
Laura Izquierdo

4 Science-Backed Ways to Improve Your Focus

It turns out that all the things that you’re avoiding; all the things that make you feel like you’re being unproductive, could actually improve your focus. The reason you haven’t realized before is that struggling to focus is like running in a hamster wheel. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle: the more you struggle, the harder you try to focus; the harder you try to focus, the more you struggle.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

6 Simple Ways To Improve Your Mood and Feel Better Now

Now and then, one needs a pick-me-up. Everyday life can be stressful and random, unexpected events – whether minor or significant – can bring down your emotions, and it’s not always easy to figure out how to improve your mood on bad days. Well, guess what? It doesn’t take much...
InternetNBC News

Unable to resist the urge to wave at the end of Zoom calls? You're not alone

Cody Kennedy never plans on speaking extra loudly during videoconference calls. He never plans on leaning in so close to his computer camera that barely anything other than his forehead is visible to his colleagues. And he certainly never plans on ending virtual meetings with a wave goodbye that is so exaggerated, he cringes at the sight of his own video feed.
Posted by
Derick David

The Guide To Making Your Zoom Meetings Memorable

Make your story more memorable using these simple techniques. Nowadays, every student, full-time worker, or startup founder spends a lot of time speaking online. Whether it’s leading a team meeting, pitching an investor, or speaking in a conference, you need to take note of how to deliver your message.
InternetNew Scientist

The way we use emojis evolves like language and changes their meaning

The meaning of emojis changes depending on the context in which they’re used and when they’ve been posted, according to the first study of their use over time. Alexander Robertson at the University of Edinburgh, UK, and his colleagues tracked how emojis were used between 2012 and 2018 by Twitter users. In all, 1.7 billion tweets were checked to see if they contained an emoji, with duplicate content and non-English tweets filtered out.
TechnologyYoga Journal

This Sleek Alarm Clock Promises to Improve Your Sleep

When I learned that I’d be working from home, I had a vision of how I wanted my days to start: I’d wake gently to the sound of birdsong, and waft over to my yoga mat for an hour of asana and meditation. Then I’d brew herbal tea and eat homemade granola, take a steamy shower, dress for comfort, and arrive at my desk, bubbling with creativity and efficiency.
Photographyshutterbug.com

5 Unusual Ways to Improve Your Landscape Photography Immediately (VIDEO)

"Think outside the box" is an overused expression to get you to change established behaviors that might be holding you back. This is never truer than in photography where familiar compositional habits can start to make your landscape images look dull as dust. There's a way to change that immediately, however.
Technologypsiloveyou.xyz

7 Ways To Be More Attractive on Zoom

A year plus into this personal pan pizza we are in, and my beauty routine basically consists of me rolling out of bed right before my first meeting and figuring if someone can’t find me attractive like this, then they don’t deserve me at my best. However, every now and...
Relationship AdviceThe Mountaineer

How to connect with your emotions

The fast pace of daily life can make it easy to brush feelings aside rather than reflect on them. And yet, the process of connecting with your emotions is crucial to your mental well-being. Here’s some advice that can help you get in touch with your feelings. Learn to accept...
InternetWorld Economic Forum

Stuck in a Zoom call? Try these creative ways to exit politely

Study of conversations shows interactions almost never end when both individuals want. It also uncovered a 46% discrepancy between the actual and desired duration of conversations. More interactions than ever are taking place online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ending video conversations deftly is becoming an increasingly important skill. OK. OK....
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

The 6 best epilators of 2021, for every part of your body

Your skin has never been so silky smooth. Epilation is arguably the most underrated method of removing hair. Thought to be painful to use and not as thorough when it comes to getting that dolphin-like finish, epilators have a lot more to offer than you’d think. Given the chance, they just might be the solution to all your hair-removal stresses - think ingrown hairs, bumps and rashes - and change your opinion on them entirely.
PhotographyBit Rebels

Bring Your Website To Life With Photography

As you design and develop your website, you may just believe images are a simple “nice touch”, but in reality, using photography and images across your website can do a whole lot more for your marketing and engagement. Clickasnap has provided some reasons as to why photography is a great way to bring your website to life, and how this can benefit you.
Weight LossThrive Global

6 Easy Ways to Improve Your Body’s Overall Health This Summer

Summer is here! It’s a time when many people focus on having a summer body. However, physical appearance isn’t the only thing you should worry about this summer. Take steps to improve your overall health this summer to look better and feel better. 1. Watch Your Plate. Your daily diet...
Mental Healthwcbe.org

Digital Body Language: How To Build Trust And Connection

In an age where most business communication comes through text messages, e-mails, and Zoom meetings, body language all but disappears. Yet over 70% of human communication is non-verbal. We need to understand what we are conveying with our digital body language. In this episode, Erica Dhawan joins host Maureen Metcalf to share findings from her newest book – Digital Body Language – which decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace.