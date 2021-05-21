3 Ways to Improve Your Body Language on Zoom Calls

Even as some offices start opening up again (amazing or dreadful, depending on who you’re talking to), it seems like Zoom meetings—or Google Hangouts, if that’s your vibe—are here to stay. Meaning ensuring your body language is open, professional and sincere—and being able to read someone’s body language—when you’re not in the same physical space continues to be crucial. Think about it: If you’re interviewing for a new job, it’s a lot easier to pick up on subtle visual cues from the interviewer—and adjust your behavior or answers accordingly—if you’re in the same room. Over Zoom, however, there are connectivity issues, kids yelling in the background and a whole host of other things preventing you from connecting on the same level as you would in person. To make the experience a little bit better, here are three tips for improving your Zoom body language, and reading someone’s body language, virtually, according to Andres Lares, Managing Partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute, a global provider of sales, influence and negotiation training and consulting.