Should We Still Wear Masks on Planes and Busses After Covid is Over? We Asked a Doctor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance around masks for people who are fully vaccinated, saying they no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance "in any setting" except when required by laws or rules, such as those set out by workplaces and health care facilities. Masks are still required on public forms of transportation, such as on flights, buses, and trains, federal health officials said. The CDC also said that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to get tested for COVID-19 following an exposure to someone who is sick, with the exception of residents and employees of correctional facilities or homeless shelters. But if individuals start to feel sick, they still need to follow the protocols of the last year. "If you develop symptoms, you should put your mask back on and get tested right away," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday during a White House briefing.