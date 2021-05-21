5 careers that are booming now (and for years to come)

As we move into the second half of 2021, it’s clear that the job market is picking up at incredible speed.

Employers want to add to their staff, and many of the open careers are careers with incredible opportunities not only today but for many years to come.

Registered Nurses

This is a no-brainer. We’ve hailed the heroes of our community since the start of the pandemic. Nurses were there on the front line from day one, watching the devastation unfold before their eyes but never once giving up.

During the heart of the pandemic, many states made an emergency call to all retired nurses to come back to the frontline to help our country fight the pandemic.

Now that the numbers are winding down and the Baby Boomers are heading back to their happy retirement days, there’s a greater push for more RNs.

Today, nurses make an average of $75,330 a year if they have a bachelor’s degree, and the demand is expected to increase by about 7% through 2029.

Financial Managers

Again, if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that businesses need to be prepared for the unexpected. They can only do this with the right financial reporting, but burning the candle at both ends is tough on business owners.

More businesses outsource their financial reporting duties to finance majors with a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of experience in the industry. Financial managers work at banks, investment firms, and as a part of any business’s financial department.

Today, financial managers make an average of $134,180 a year, and the job itself is expected to have a 15% growth rate for the next few years.

Software Developer

Computers – where would we be without them, right? It’s hard to think of getting through 2020 without computers as they were our connection to the outside world and even how we got the items we needed.

Software developers create the software we need to run our computers and even do ‘fun’ things on them.

Developers can work on the backbone of our computers (like Windows) or create fun and useful new programs. On average, software developers make $110,140 a year, and their job outlook, not surprisingly, is a rate of 22% growth.

Computer Systems Analyst

Computer systems analysts design computer systems for businesses. They work closely with the IT department to determine the infrastructure and what’s needed, whether creating new systems or updating existing systems.

Computer systems analysts configure computer hardware and software and oversee the installation and management of it. On average, computer systems analysts make $93,730 per year and have a job growth rate of 7%. Since it’s clear computers are the way of the future, it’s a good bet to try this industry.

Electricians

Skilled laborers are also the way of the future. With most Baby Boomers on their way out, there is high demand for people in skilled trades, such as electricians.

The nice thing about working in the trades is you can get out into the workforce sometimes right out of high school or with a 2-year degree.

On average, electricians make $56,900 per year and have a job growth rate of about 8%.