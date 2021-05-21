The Fight Against Alzheimer's Reaches A Moment Of Truth For Biogen, Other Biotech Stocks

These Biotech Stocks Are Trending In The Stock Market Now. As an investor in the stock market, biotech stocks have always been an intriguing sector to invest in. Companies in this industry are usually less affected by global events and economic uncertainties. This is because, regardless of the economic climate, biotech companies are still on the hunt for the next big breakthrough. Often, the value of the stock is speculative and based on the promise of a new drug or treatment. So, investing in biotech stocks may seem like a gamble. However, on the bright side, the stock prices of these companies are often very low right up until news break. Therefore, if proper research is done and you get in early, this sector could be a very profitable sector to invest in.