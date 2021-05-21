Sticky floors or glass ceilings? Understanding Europe's gender gap

On the eve of the International day of Families, we are shining a light on the lack of responsive, family-oriented policies that prevent women from entering the workforce and thriving in their careers. The case of a volleyball player fired over her pregnancy in early 2021 sparked outrage in the world of Italian sport and beyond. After announcing that she was pregnant, her volleyball club not only rescinded her contract but also took her to court, claiming an apparent breach of contract. The facts, ironically revealed on International Women’s Day, shone a spotlight on the persistence of a practice unfortunately still quite common and the need to continue fighting for gender equality. Discrimination and unlawful termination of pregnant workers remain pervasive practices around the world, as reported in China, Greece, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.