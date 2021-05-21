newsbreak-logo
Why is it so much harder to develop an HIV/AIDS vaccine than a COVID-19 vaccine?

By Ronald C. Desrosiers
World Economic Forum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 37 years since HIV was first discovered as the cause of AIDS, but there is still no vaccine available against this disease. This contrasts with the rapid speed of the COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution. According to a professor of pathology, the delay is caused by the...

