If we believe God has given us all equal dignity, racism is calling him a liar
I grew up as a seasonal Catholic. My family attended Mass on major holidays or when my Catholic primary school required it. My younger sister and I were two of the four Black people in our entire Catholic school. I rarely felt the sting of microaggressions or blatant racism, but there was always an ache for a community of people that had my same background. I would be remiss if I didn’t say that there were many times I felt like I didn’t belong in my primarily white community. Through the grace of God, I had a reversion my junior year of high school, went to a Catholic college and moved to Denver, where I was a youth director for three years.www.osvnews.com