If we believe God has given us all equal dignity, racism is calling him a liar

Q. What does Fear of the Lord mean? Should I be afraid of God?. A: Let me explain the fear of the Lord by this illustration: I respect the rules of the road and would never deliberately drive on the wrong side, because I ‘fear’ the consequences of a wreck. In the same way I am aware of the awesome power and magnitude of God and seek to live on the right side of His will. I do not tremble and shake while driving because I am confident of my own safety; so long as I follow the rules! In the same way I am not afraid of God as long as I have confessed my sins and seek to live in accordance with His will. I am assured of His good pleasure if I do so (1 John 1:9), and He is perfectly trustworthy and consistent.