It’s a cliche to say that the NFC East is the worst division in the NFL. And the sports books along the Strip have noticed, as Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr points out:. The betting markets have the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 9 most likely team to reach the playoffs, while Washington comes in at No. 19, the Giants at No. 22 and the Eagles at No. 25 (according to BetOnline).