New Orleans, LA

Can we, as a Church, breathe yet? A reflection on racism, healing and hope

By Ansel Augustine
osvnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most sacred cultural spaces in the United States can be found in my neighborhood, Treme’, in New Orleans. Treme’ is the oldest Black neighborhood in our country and is home to many significant Black contributions that have helped shape the cultural and social fabric of this country. Treme’ is where Venerable Mother Henriette Delille, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, of which I am a proud associate member, is from. She is one of six on the road to canonization to become the first African American saints in the history of the Catholic Church. Treme’ is home to St. Augustine Catholic Church, which was built in 1841 by free people of color so that others, specifically the enslaved Africans of that era, could worship with some form of dignity despite the laws of the time. Treme’ was home to one of the initial sparks of the civil rights movement, Homer Plessy, a Black Catholic parishioner of St. Augustine Church.

