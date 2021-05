Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been making up the rules as they go with no regard for the scientific data they claim to respect. We have known for months that the COVID-19 vaccines not only prevent infection but also significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. This means that fully vaccinated adults should not need to follow longstanding restrictions aimed at reducing the virus’s spread. Fauci admitted this week that he, just like every other health expert in the country, knew that this was true, but continued to push coronavirus restrictions for vaccinated adults anyways.