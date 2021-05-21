12 new leadership books, recommended by Adam Grant

"Always it came back to the women," Blake Bailey wrote of novelist (and noted misogynist) Philip Roth in his best-selling biography of Roth's life. For Bailey, too, it seems, it ultimately came back to the women. At the end of April, a series of reports from outlets including The New York Times, The Times-Picayune of New Orleans, the Los Angeles Times and Slate revealed that Bailey was alleged to have engaged in inappropriate, grooming relationships with some of his students when he was a middle school teacher in New Orleans in the 1990s. In 2021, the women alleged to have been affected by Bailey's life choices were "ready to talk," as former student Eve Crawford Peyton wrote in an essay for Slate. The stories that came flooding out painted a disturbing, stomach-turning picture of an educator and writer who took advantage of women who saw him as a trusted mentor and authority figure.