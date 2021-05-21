newsbreak-logo
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB price movement uncertain as the crypto coin is cornered between significant barriers

By Robert Githinji
cryptopolitan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShiba Inu price prediction shows the crypto coin is exchanging hands in a tight price region between the 200 4-hour Simple Moving Average and the supply barrier. If Shiba Inu surges upwards, it will likely face stupendous pressure at the 50 and 100 4-hour Simple Moving Average. A price depreciation...

#Cryptocurrency#Moving Average#Money Market#Investors#Shib#Ath#Cryptopolitan Com#Dr Breakdown Shiba Inu#Crypto Coin#Crypto Trading#Steep Price Depreciation#Positive Price Movements#Robust Buying Pressure#Weak Buying Pressure#General Price#Outlook#Stupendous Pressure#Frail Buying Pressure#Key Support Regions#Quick Money
