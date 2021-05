In March this year, the Vatican decreed that Catholic Churches do not have a right to bless same-sex marriages. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) stated that it would be "impossible" for God to "bless sin," reported the BBC. The same was approved by Pope Francis, who was considered to be a progressive thinker prior to this. In response, more than 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany and other countries where German is spoken had signed a statement protesting the Vatican’s stance. It stated their disapproval of the church's discrimination "against homosexual people and their life plans."