We all have what it takes to survive. There is no better tonic for despair than perspective. And as we languish through the bitter end of Covid-19 (in the U.S. at least) it can be tempting to dwell on the many, many bad things the last year has wrought. But it is useful to remember that humanity has been here before, that buried deep in our collective consciousness is a survivor’s sensibility and a time-tested resilience. This seems grand and heroic until you realize it’s actually quite pedestrian. There have been billions of survivors throughout history, it's not reserved for a canonized few. What if there was a game that put you in the role of a vulnerable survivor doing their best to navigate the chaos of a brutal pandemic?