Prince Harry Opens Up About How The Royal Family Reacted To Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

Prince Harry has spoken out about his famous family's response to his wife, Meghan Markle sharing that she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan got extremely candid about her mental health in the couple's now infamous March tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. "I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he's suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it," Meghan told Winfrey (per CBS News), candidly confessing there was a time she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."