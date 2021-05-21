newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Opens Up About How The Royal Family Reacted To Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

By Emily Hutchinson
nickiswift.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has spoken out about his famous family's response to his wife, Meghan Markle sharing that she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan got extremely candid about her mental health in the couple's now infamous March tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. "I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he's suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it," Meghan told Winfrey (per CBS News), candidly confessing there was a time she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

www.nickiswift.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Thoughts#British Royal Family#Uk#Mental Health#Cbs News#Daily Mail#Family Members#Confessions#Silence#Request#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's non-profit teams up with Procter & Gamble

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Archewell Foundation said on Tuesday it has entered into a multi-year partnership with consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (PG.N) aimed at building more compassionate communities. The partnership would focus on gender equality, creating inclusive online spaces and "resilience and impact" through sport,...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Has Piers Morgan Gone Too Far With Meghan Markle This Time?

Royal Family critics believe Piers Morgan needs to pipe down a little. This comes after the former Good Morning Britain host slammed Meghan Markle after reports said that she is writing a children’s book called The Bench. It’s about Prince Harry and Archie’s father and son relationship. Apparently, Piers thinks that Meghan is the last person who should write about family values.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, also wears 'Women Power Charm Necklace' in her speech to honor her baby. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is clearly looking forward to welcoming her second child with Prince Harry. When delivering a speech for "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" event, the Duchess of Sussex could not help but talk about her unborn daughter.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Talks Secretly Meeting Meghan Markle at a Grocery Store and Pretending Not to Know Each Other

Prince Harry has opened up about his life in the United States, and given more insight into his decision to step down from senior royal duties and the spotlight in England. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Harry said "Living here now, I can actually lift my head. I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers. We can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals haunting memory from Princess Diana's funeral

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the one memory that will always stand out for him from his mother Princess Diana's funeral. Speaking on The Me You Can't See, his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said: "When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the [royal] life. Sharing the grief of my mother's death with the world."
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once met up ‘incognito’ at supermarket

Peeking past the produce. Prince Harry revealed that he and Meghan Markle once secretly met up at a grocery store in 2016 at the beginning of their relationship. “The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn’t know each other,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, said on Thursday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.
CelebritiesPosted by
K945

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Why Prince Harry has deliberately given up the Queen's English

Prince Harry has deliberately given up speaking the Queen's English - using clipped received pronunciation - according to a language expert who listened to his latest interview. The Duke of Sussex appears to be picking up a transatlantic accent, using more American tones, speech expert Emma Serlin told FEMAIL. She...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals the three times he felt ‘completely helpless’ in his life

Prince Harry has revealed the three occasions in his life where he felt “completely helpless” during a podcast interview.The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his mental health and seeking therapy after he had an eye-opening conversation with his wife Meghan.He told actor Dax Shepard, host of the Armchair Expert podcast, that he used to repress his anger at being constrained as part of the royal family and the inescapable media scrutiny, which he compared to “living in a zoo”.He described the moment he realised he needed therapy, saying: “It was a conversation that I had with my now wife,...