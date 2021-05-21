Housing: Aspen can do better
I would like to comment on "APCHA figuring out who should pay for property fixes" printed May 20. First, we need to address the real issue — builders hired by the city of Aspen and a lack of accountability for workmanship by both. When the lowest bidder is awarded the project, cutting corners wherever deemed possible is unacceptable. The city needs to strive for quality construction and then employee housing will have a longer, more acceptable shelf life.