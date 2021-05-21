Housing: Aspen can do better

Maria works as a maid in Pitkin County. From Rifle, she commutes to Aspen, where she cleans a handful of houses a day. Two to three stories with a basement, pool tables and gyms. The trunk of her car serves as storage for spray bottles, rags and vacuums. Her grocery bags go in the backseat with her son. When the pandemic hit, she considered stopping work. Like many undocumented people, she can’t afford to get COVID. Rarely does she see a doctor. It’s too expensive. She’ll have to bring her son to translate. It’s all unfamiliar. So, she continues to work. As the world halted in fear of the coronavirus, Maria carried on. For the sake of survival and the hope of prosperity, she carries on.