Go West, Young Monkey/Meet The New Neighbors

If Netflix has its way, the month of July is one that will be filled with fear- Fear Street, to be precise. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that its' Leigh Janiak-directed adaptation of famed author R. L. Stine's popular book series will premiere on July 2 with the first of three weekly films serving as the episode-chapters in the story of a group of teens looking to find the truth behind their darkness within their town. With the tagline "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story," the first week of July sees "Fear Street Part One: 1994" take the stage. Following that, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" hits the streamer on July 9; with "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" wrapping up the trilogy on July 16. Now, fans of Stine's novels are being given a chance to check out how it's looking with a new teaser, along with a new preview image and overview for the first chapter, "Fear Street Part One: 1994":